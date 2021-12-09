Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Dawit Isaak: RSF deplores final refusal by Swedish prosecutor to investigate journalist’s 20-year detention in Eritrea

By asie2
NewsReporters Without Borders (RSF) is considering its options after a definitive refusal by the Swedish prosecutor’s office to open an investigation into crimes against humanity in the case of Dawit Isaak, a journalist with Swedish and Eritrean dual nationality who has been held incommunicado and without trial for 20 years in Eritrea.


© Reporters without borders -


