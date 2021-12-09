Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Grattan on Friday: Albanese is ending the year well but has plenty of challenges ahead

By Michelle Grattan, Professorial Fellow, University of Canberra
A week after Anthony Albanese announced his climate blueprint, Labor has every reason to believe the most difficult policy it will launch for the coming election has parachuted to a safe landing.


