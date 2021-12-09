Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Philippine reporter who covered drug war killed by shot to the head

By DBastard
Share this article
NewsReporters Without Borders (RSF) is appalled by yesterday’s murder of Jesus Yutrago Malabanan, a Philippine reporter for national and international news media who had to relocate three years ago after being threatened in connection with his reporting on the drug war. A team of investigators must be sent immediately to gather evidence while still fresh in order to quickly identify the perpetrators and instigators, RSF said. Jesus “Jess” Malabanan was watching TV at around 6 p.m.


Read complete article

© Reporters without borders -


More
~ Hybrid warfare is on the rise globally. Might South Africa's Eskom be its latest victim?
~ Tanzania must face up to calls for reform if it wants to keep the peace
~ Entire home Airbnb listings in London have increased by 571% in 5 years: new research
~ Grattan on Friday: Albanese is ending the year well but has plenty of challenges ahead
~ Uzbekistan: Muslim Blogger Faces Eight-Year Prison Term
~ Incendiary Weapons: Heed Calls to Strengthen Law
~ Should I get my COVID vaccine booster? Yes, it increases protection against COVID, including Omicron
~ France: Put Fundamental Rights at Top of EU Agenda
~ Bangladesh: Bring Home the ‘Disappeared’
~ Launch of the Inter-parliamentary Alliance Against Kleptocracy
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter