Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Uzbekistan: Muslim Blogger Faces Eight-Year Prison Term

By Human Rights Watch
(Berlin) – A Muslim blogger from Uzbekistan who has been in arbitrary detention for five months is facing charges of threatening public security with a potential eight-year prison sentence, for an innocuous social media post, Human Rights Watch said today. The police initially detained Fazilhoja Arifhojaev on June 28, 2021, on petty hooliganism charges, for which he served 15 days in detention, but instead of releasing him, continued to hold him in pretrial detention on the new criminal charges. Arifhojaev's family reports that…


