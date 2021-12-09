Tolerance.ca
France: Put Fundamental Rights at Top of EU Agenda

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image French President Emmanuel Macron speaks during a media conference at an EU summit in Brussels, October 22, 2021. © 2021 Aris Oikonomou, Pool Photo via AP (Paris) – President Emmanuel Macron should commit to defend democratic safeguards and reverse inhumane migration policies in the European Union, Human Rights Watch said in a letter to French president Macron that was released today. France will take over the rotating presidency of the Council of the European Union from January to June 2022. On December 9, 2021, President Macron is expected to hold a news conference…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


