Will self-replicating 'xenobots' cure diseases, yield new bioweapons, or simply turn the whole world into grey goo?
By Simon Coghlan, Senior Research Fellow in Digital Ethics, Centre for AI and Digital Ethics, School of Computing and Information Systems, The University of Melbourne
Kobi Leins, Honorary Senior Fellow, Department of War Studies, King's College London
Scientists have created tiny self-replicating organisms made from frog stem cells. So is this as much of a Pandora’s Box as it sounds? Not yet, but we should carefully weigh the risks and rewards.
- Wednesday, December 8, 2021