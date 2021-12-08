After 2 years of COVID, how bad has it really been for university finances and staff?
By Ian Marshman, Honorary Principal Fellow, Melbourne Centre for the Study of Higher Education, The University of Melbourne
Frank Larkins, Professor Emeritus and Former Deputy Vice Chancellor, The University of Melbourne
While 18 universities suffered medium to high financial impacts, the incomes of eight increased or were stable. Overall revenue fell 5% – less than feared – but 35,000 staff lost their jobs.
