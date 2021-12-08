Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Australian forests will store less carbon as climate change worsens and severe fires become more common

By Tom Fairman, Future Fire Risk Analyst, The University of Melbourne
Craig Nitschke, Associate Professor - Forest and Landscape Dynamics, The University of Melbourne
Lauren Bennett, Associate Professor - Ecosystem Sciences and Forest Carbon, The University of Melbourne
Climate change threatens the crucial storage of carbon in Aussie forests. Victoria’s national parks alone store almost 1 billion tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent.


