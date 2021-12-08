Tolerance.ca
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Can Prozac treat COVID? Perhaps, but a related drug may be better

By Jennifer Martin, Professor of Medicine and Chair of Clinical Pharmacology, University of Newcastle
Richard John Head, Emeritus Professor, University of South Australia
The rise of Omicron, the latest SARS-CoV-2 variant of concern, reminds us how quickly things can change during the pandemic.

Only a few weeks ago, we were hearing about a range of potential new COVID-19 antiviral drugs and antibody treatments. Now researchers are asking if such drugs will still work to treat Omicron, with its multiple…


