Human Rights Observatory

No need to 'iel': why France is so angry about a gender-neutral pronoun

By Albin Wagener, Chercheur associé l'INALCO (PLIDAM) et au laboratoire PREFICS,, Université de Rennes 2
No one is forcing people to use “iel” with a gun to their head. But paradoxically, by making the pronoun the focus of attention, critics are inevitably making it more popular.


© The Conversation -


