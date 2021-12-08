Outsourcing migration control is leading to violence in eastern Europe and beyond
By Luna Vives, Assistant Professor of Geography and Migration, Université de Montréal
Lyubov Zhyznomirska, Associate Professor of Political Science, Saint Mary’s University
What’s happening in the eastern forests of the European Union is a catastrophic spectacle and the logical and expected consequence of more than three decades of irresponsible border policy.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, December 8, 2021