Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

A Human Rights Roadmap for Germany’s New Government

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Germany's new Chancellor Olaf Scholz (left) and Baerbel Bas, President of the Bundestag, during the swearing-in of the new Federal Government in Berlin, December 8, 2021.  © 2021 Florian Gaertner/picture-alliance/dpa/AP Images Of the thousands of young German climate activists that took to streets days before the national elections, many never knew a German Chancellor other than Angela Merkel who held the office since 2005. Their eyes are now on her successor, Olaf Scholz. The climate crisis threatens catastrophic impacts on human rights, and ambitious climate action…


© Human Rights Watch -


