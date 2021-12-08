Tolerance.ca
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Ian Fishback died penniless at 42

Paratrooper Officer Ian Fishback, who in 2005 exposed to US citizens the torture practices of the US Army, died on 19 November 2021 at a care facility. He was ruined and placed on anti-psychotics. In 2005, he went up against the Pentagon and Secretary of Defense Donald Rumsfeld by raising the issue of prisoners of war abuse. As an officer in Afghanistan and Iraq, he had observed the impact on his men after they had witnessed the torture practiced by the United States. He famously wrote a (...)


