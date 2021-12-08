Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Women lead religious groups in many ways – besides the growing number who have been ordained

By Deborah Whitehead, Associate Professor of Religious Studies, University of Colorado Boulder
A scholar of gender and US religious history explains how women are trying to make religious communities more inclusive. Women’s ordination is only one piece of this ongoing work.


