Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

We've proved that wild primates suffer from tooth decay – and chimps are among the worst

By Ian Towle, Postdoctoral researcher & teaching assistant, London South Bank University
Share this article
We studied 8,000 primate teeth and finally confirmed that humans are not the only living primate to suffer from cavities. But there are interesting differences.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ South Africa's corruption busters: short-changed on funding and political commitment
~ Immigrant entrepreneurs: the barriers they face and how to remove them
~ Sustainable Christmas trees: an ecologist's buying guide
~ How Cup Noodles became one of the biggest transpacific business success stories of all time
~ Nuns against nuclear weapons – Plowshares protesters have fought for disarmament for over 40 years, going to prison for peace
~ Women lead religious groups in many ways – besides the growing number who have been ordained
~ Trans people have a long history in Appalachia -- but politicians prefer to ignore it
~ 4 Ph.D. neuroscience students from other countries share the challenges of studying in the US
~ 'It’s stressful to kill somebody': the healthcare workers who support assisted dying
~ Why it's time to make ecocide a crime: for the sake of its victims
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter