Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Towards a boycott of Beijing 2022 Olympic Games

Share this article
The British Parliament has launched a debate on the possibility of staging a boycott of the Beijing 2022 Olympic Games. For her part, US Representative Jennifer Wexton (D-VA), drawing on the case of tennis player Peng Shuai, has tabled a bill to this effect. On 18 November, US President Joe Biden had stated that he was contemplating such action. He finally reached his decision on 6 December. New Zealand and Lithuania had already announced their boycott. The Netherlands, Australia and (...)


Read complete article

© Voltaire Network -


More
~ Draconian UK Law Puts Vulnerable Asylum Seekers at Risk
~ The Gambia's 55-year-old marbles voting system is simple but difficult to cheat
~ Entrepreneurship learning: All university students can benefit
~ Time management has become harder than ever — and we should be grateful
~ Our emotions and identity can affect how we use grammar
~ Ping, read, reply, repeat: how to break bad email habits at work
~ We should ban all new oil and gas fields
~ A year of COVID vaccines: how the UK pinned its hopes on the jab – and why those hopes are under threat
~ The uninvited Christmas guest: is New Zealand prepared for Omicron's inevitable arrival?
~ Ahead of Nobel Prize, #HoldTheLine coalition demands charges against Maria Ressa be dropped
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter