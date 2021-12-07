Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Human Rights Observatory

China: the "yellow peril", really?, by Thierry Meyssan

By Thierry Meyssan
President Biden is replaying the "yellow peril": China would steal our patents, foster corruption and destroy the environment before imposing its totalitarian regime by force. Fortunately, the United States and NATO would protect democracies and peace. But then how to explain the alliance between Beijing and Moscow, which should feel the same fear? It would simply be the "alliance of dictatorships". For anyone who lived through the Cold War, this narrative rings hollow.


