Human Rights Observatory

Washington agreeable to a military regime in Lebanon

The West is supportive of a military regime in Lebanon. As we pointed out in July 2020, the United States would like to see the Christian commander of the army, General Joseph Aoun (unrelated to the current President of the Republic) [photo] become President of the Republic . This would enable them to retain influence in the country, which is poised to fall within the Russian zone of influence after the parliamentary elections. The US now appears to accept the idea of having the current (...)


