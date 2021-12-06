Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How did Uncle Sam become a symbol for the United States?

By Paul Bruski, Associate Professor of Graphic Design, Iowa State University
Share this article
Curious Kids is a series for children of all ages. If you have a question you’d like an expert to answer, send it to curiouskidsus@theconversation.com.

How did Uncle Sam become a symbol for the United States? Henry E., age 10, Somerville, Massachusetts

Most Americans easily recognize Uncle…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ How Christmas became an American holiday tradition, with a Santa Claus, gifts and a tree
~ Carbon capture and storage: where should the world store CO₂? It's a moral dilemma
~ Are you interested in the weather and its impact on nature? Here's a career for you
~ Tanzania put education high on the agenda at independence. Here are the results 60 years on
~ Vote buying is a big problem in Kenya. How to curb it before the 2022 elections
~ The growth of South Africa's cultural industries depends on broader state policies
~ Tanzania at 60: a model of co-existence held back by political rigidity
~ The West must cut a deal with the Taliban to prevent mass starvation in Afghanistan
~ Cicero isn’t a model for saving the state, but a symbol of what destroyed it
~ Floods are going to get worse: we need to start preparing for them now
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter