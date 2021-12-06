Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Explosions inside Al-Tanf US base

Share this article
During the night of 4 to 5 December 2021, loud explosions were heard inside the Al-Tanf base, a Syrian territory illegally occupied by the United States. The base is located on the triple Syrian-Jordanian-Iraqi border, not far from the mega refugee camp of Rukban, placed under the control of the Muslim Brotherhood. In October 2021, Al-Tanf was attacked by Iraqi Shiite militias.


Read complete article

© Voltaire Network -


More
~ Myanmar: Aung San Suu Kyi Sentenced to 4 Years
~ A new report shows worrying growth of the diabetes pandemic
~ La France souhaite améliorer ses relations avec l’Afrique, mais elle s’y prend mal
~ View from The Hill: Running Berejiklian ahead of ICAC report would send the worst of signals on integrity
~ Does vaping really damage DNA and increase the risk of cancer?
~ Libérer la parole des victimes, une condition pour rompre avec la banalisation du viol en Côte d'Ivoire
~ Nobel Peace Prize ceremony: Maria Ressa and Dmitri Muratov represent a profession with at least 1,636 members killed in 20 years (46 this year alone)
~ Death and destruction as former allies faced off in central Somalia
~ Citizens start clean-up and recovery efforts after protests and riots in Solomon Islands
~ FIFA: Ensure Fair Trial of World Cup Whistleblower
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter