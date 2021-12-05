Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How changes to South Africa's value-added tax affect compliance among small firms

By Anculien Schoeman, Senior lecturer in Taxation, University of Pretoria
Share this article
Taxes “are the dues that we pay for the privileges of membership in an organised society”.

As the quote from US president Franklin D Roosevelt in 1936 suggests, governments across the world need to collect tax revenue to be able to provide public goods and services to their citizens. There are a number of forms of taxes. The most common taxes are personal income tax, corporate income tax, and value-added tax (VAT).

South Africa’s current VAT system is…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Soil isn't dirt: it's the foundation of life and needs real care
~ Nigeria's transport grant isn't the best way to allocate fuel subsidy savings: here's what is
~ Fossil spine suggests ancient human relative walked like us, but climbed like an ape
~ Human Rights Watch Mourns Loss of Dewa Mavhinga
~ Is your child frightened of needles? Here's how to prepare them for their COVID vaccine
~ Albanese offers more university places and free TAFE spots
~ Seif al-Islam Kadhafi reinstated as presidential candidate
~ Facebook: latest court case shows how Europe is clamping down on big tech
~ Plastic trash in the ocean is a global problem, and the US is the top source – a new report urges action
~ How the United Nations' new 'open science framework' could speed up the pace of discovery
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter