Human Rights Observatory

Xiomara Castro elected in Honduras

Xiomara Castro was elected President of Honduras with 53% of the vote. She is the wife of former President Manuel Zelaya who was overthrown in 2009 by a military coup backed by the United States and Israel [1]. The country, which had become something of a Taiwanese colony, could return under the sphere of influence of the People's Republic China.


