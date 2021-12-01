Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Jack Dorsey sacked from Twitter

Jack Dorsey, founder and legendary CEO of Twitter, has been asked to step down. His tenure at the helm of the company will end within the end of the year and will not be renewed. Jack Dorsey was one of the most powerful and wealthiest billionaires in Silicon Valley. He even went so far as to censure Donald Trump when he was the sitting president of the United States. However, his power depended on his investors. After running Twitter from 2006 to 2008, Dorsey was forced to resign for the (...)


© Voltaire Network -


