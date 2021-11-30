Tolerance.ca
Where the Rome-Paris axis is taking us, by Manlio Dinucci

By Manlio Dinucci
The Quirinale Treaty promoted by President of the Republic Mattarella, signed on November 26 by Prime Minister Draghi and President of the Republic Macron, is a 360-degree political treaty by which Italy and France "undertake to develop their coordination and foster synergy between their respective actions at the international level," implementing "industrial partnerships in specific military sectors" and other programs involving financial burdens for the state. In order to be ratified by (...)


