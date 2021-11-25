Tolerance.ca
Saif el-Islam Gaddafi's candidacy turned down

The Libyan Electoral Commission rejected the candidacy of Saif el-Islam Gaddafi. When he was with his father, the Leader of the Revolution Mouamar Gadhafi, he had acquired a reputation as a moderate by concluding an agreement with the Libyan jihadists affiliated to Al-Qaeda, whereby they pledged not to take up arms again in exchange for their freedom. However, instigated by NATO, they reneged on their commitment and joined the Atlantic Alliance to overthrow the Libyan Arab Jamahiriya, (...)


