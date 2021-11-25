Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

US abortion bans back before the Supreme Court – but globally more countries are liberalising access than restricting it. Podcast

By Gemma Ware, Editor and Co-Host, The Conversation Weekly Podcast
Daniel Merino, Assistant Science Editor & Co-Host of The Conversation Weekly Podcast
Justices on the US Supreme Court are considering two challenges to abortion restrictions that could have wide-reaching implications for access to abortion across the country. In this episode of The Conversation Weekly podcast, we look at what’s at stake, and how else abortion laws are changing around the world.

Plus we talk with a forensic scientist who studied bones to try and find how to identify long-lost evidence of death by lightning strike.


