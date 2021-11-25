Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Human Rights Observatory

Pentagon ready to intervene in Ethiopia

The United States has stationed a ranger battalion and three warships at its military base in Djibouti. They were given orders to stand ready to intervene in Ethiopia. The State Department has called on its nationals to leave Ethiopia on their own, warning that there will be no organized evacuation from the country.


