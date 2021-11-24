Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Possible destabilization of Ukraine

While the Ukrainian government is quietly waging a war against its people in Donbass, it feels increasingly threatened by its Russian neighbor. As an initial measure, Moscow granted Russian citizenship to almost the entire population of Donbass (whose culture and language are Russian), a gesture which was enthusiastically accepted. As a second step, Moscow is supposedly planning to organize anti-government protests across the country in order to delegitimize the Kiev government to bolster (...)


