Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Why investigating potential war crimes in Afghanistan just became much harder – and could take years

By Paul Taucher, PhD Candidate in History, Murdoch University
Dean Aszkielowicz, Lecturer, Murdoch University
With travel to Afghanistan is nearly impossible right now and difficult questions over the types of evidence that would be admissible in court, investigators have their work cut out for them.


© The Conversation -


