Human Rights Observatory

US bans UAE from hosting Chinese navy

During a conference call on 15 November 2021, President Joe Biden assured his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping that his country was not seeking war with China, but only loyal competition. As for China, it rejects any form of rivalry and aims to establish “win-win” relations. However, according to the Wall Street Journal , back in September the CIA had spotted construction activity for what appeared to be a Chinese naval military facility in Abu Dhabi. That same month, National Security (...)


