Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Tonight's 'eclipse moonrise' will put on a special twilight show for most of Australia

By Tanya Hill, Honorary Fellow of the University of Melbourne and Senior Curator (Astronomy), Museums Victoria
A partial lunar eclipse during moonrise will let viewers in most Australian capitals see the Moon partly shrouded in Earth’s shadow, while the “Moon illusion” makes it look larger than life.


© The Conversation -


