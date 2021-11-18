A fossil of a snake-like lizard has generated controversy beyond its identity
By Michael Caldwell, Professor of Vertebrate Palaeontology, University of Alberta
Tiago Rodrigues Simoes, Postdoctoral Fellow, Organismic & Evolutionary Biology & Museum of Comparative Zoology, Harvard University
In 2015, a published article described the fossil of a four-legged snake. New research has revealed that it is in fact a lizard, and the fossil is the centre of a scientific ethics debate.
- Thursday, November 18, 2021