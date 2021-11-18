Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

According to US, Nazis participated in liberating nations

The United States and Ukraine are the only two states to have voted against the UN General Assembly resolution against the glorification of Nazism. The resolution was adopted on 12 November 2021 at the GA Third Committee meeting, with 121 votes in favor and 53 abstentions. The United Nations has 193 member states. US diplomats denounced "Russia's rewriting of history", while Ukrainians denounced "the rehabilitation of the criminal regime of dictator Stalin." The Biden and Zelensky (...)


Read complete article

© Voltaire Network -


