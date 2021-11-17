Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Aspects of the space activities of Russia and other states, by Maria Zakharova

By Maria Zakharova
In light of the numerous media inquiries we have received, it is necessary to provide some clarification regarding the Defence Ministry's successful test on November 15 of this year. The test resulted in the destruction of the inactive Russian satellite Tselina-D that had been in orbit since 1982. The test was conducted in strict conformity with international law, including the 1967 Outer Space Treaty and was not directed against anyone. Considering the timing of the test and the orbital (...)


