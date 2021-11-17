Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Iran launches campaign against celibacy and abortion

The Islamic Republic of Iran is launching a campaign for the “rejuvenation of the population and support of family”. It aims, on the one hand, to uphold the value of having many children and, on the other hand, to condemn celibacy and the use of abortion (which remains legal for married women). The campaign stems from a law introduced by Sheikh Ebrahim Raïssi's administration and passed last month. Vice President and Minister for Family and Women's Affairs Ansieh Khazal (pictured) is also (...)


