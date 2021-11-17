Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Congress of Chinese terrorists in Prague

More than 200 delegates from the World Uyghur Congress came together in Prague from November 12 to 14 to attend the General Assembly of that organization, which serves as a public facade for the “Islamic Party of Turkestan”, formerly known as the "East Turkestan Islamic Movement" (ETIM). This put-on was funded by the National Endowment for Democracy, a US organisation overseen and subsidized by Congress in order to pursue through legal means the objectives of the “Five Eyes”, the coalition of (...)


© Voltaire Network -


