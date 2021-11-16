Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Israel accuses Hezbollah of planning assassinations in Colombia

According to the Mossad, a Lebanese Hezbollah team has been spying for several weeks on a former Israeli intelligence officer who has set up an office for a surveillance technology company in Bogota, Colombia. The team is reportedly at the point of assassinating him as well as various US diplomats. On its part, Colombian daily El Tiempo reported that Defense Minister Diego Molano attempted to arrest a number of Hezbollah operatives two weeks ago, Colombia has used the services the private (...)


© Voltaire Network -


