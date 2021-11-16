Tolerance.ca
How plants survive in one of the driest places on Earth, and what they can tell us about climate change

By Alexander Siegmund, Professor of Physical Geography and its Didactics, Pädagogische Hochschule Heidelberg
This hardy desert plant lives in the hostile Atacama Desert in Chile by sucking moisture out of passing fog. As water resources become ever more scarce, humans could follow suit.


© The Conversation -


