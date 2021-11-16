Tolerance.ca
After Somalia, South Sudan and Sudan, the chaos is spreading to Ethiopia and soon to Eritrea, by Thierry Meyssan

By Thierry Meyssan
US ambassador Jeffrey Feltman is overseeing the extension of the Cebrowski doctrine to the Horn of Africa. After setting Sudan on fire, he is now targeting Ethiopia and sanctioning Eritrea. The Tigrayans (an Ethiopian people) are unknowingly serving Washington's strategy against both these states and the African Union.


