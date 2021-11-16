Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Russia’s anti-satellite missile test threatened both the international space station and the peaceful use of outer space

By Melissa de Zwart, Professor (Digital Technology, Security and Governance), Flinders University
Share this article
International space law doesn’t explicitly prohibit anti-satellite missile tests — which makes uproar over Russia’s actions all the more significant.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Is the latest ABC inquiry really just 'business as usual'?
~ Cambodia: Political Prisoner Releases Just a Start
~ Global Voices seeks a project editor/coordinator for our Advox Project
~ The embarrassingly easy, tax-free way for Australia to cut the cost of electric cars
~ Is Morrison gaining a reputation for untrustworthiness? The answer could have serious implications for the election
~ How can the bite of a backyard mozzie in Australia make you sick?
~ Good design lies at the heart of normalising disability – NZ’s new Ministry for Disabled People must make it a priority
~ Beyond Bluey: why adults love re-watching Australian kids' TV from their childhoods
~ We need to design housing for Indigenous communities that can withstand the impacts of climate change
~ Making Australian research free for everyone to read sounds ideal. But the Chief Scientist's open-access plan isn't risk-free
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter