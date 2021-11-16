Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Cambodia: Political Prisoner Releases Just a Start

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image Mother Nature activist Thun Ratha is reunited with his wife and child after being released from prison in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, November 12, 2021. © 2021 LICADHO (Bangkok) – The Cambodian authorities should immediately and unconditionally release Cambodia’s more than 60 political prisoners remaining in custody, Human Rights Watch said today. Between November 5 and 12, 2021, the authorities released 26 political prisoners but did not drop the charges against them, making them subject to future arrest and imprisonment. Among those released were political, environmental,…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ Global Voices seeks a project editor/coordinator for our Advox Project
~ Is Morrison gaining a reputation for untrustworthiness? The answer could have serious implications for the election
~ How can the bite of a backyard mozzie in Australia make you sick?
~ Good design lies at the heart of normalising disability – NZ’s new Ministry for Disabled People must make it a priority
~ Beyond Bluey: why adults love re-watching Australian kids' TV from their childhoods
~ We need to design housing for Indigenous communities that can withstand the impacts of climate change
~ Making Australian research free for everyone to read sounds ideal. But the Chief Scientist's open-access plan isn't risk-free
~ Deforestation can raise local temperatures by up to 4.5℃ – and heat untouched areas 6km away
~ How do pigeons find their way home? We looked in their ears with a diamond-based quantum microscope to find out
~ The world has made more progress on climate change than you might think – or might have predicted a decade ago
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter