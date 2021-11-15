Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Good design lies at the heart of normalising disability – NZ’s new Ministry for Disabled People must make it a priority

By Sally Britnell, Senior Lecturer in Nursing, Auckland University of Technology
A more accessible world for disabled people begins with better design – listening to disabled people themselves is the key.


