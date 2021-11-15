We need to design housing for Indigenous communities that can withstand the impacts of climate change
By Tess Lea, Professor, Anthropology and Cultural Studies, University of Sydney
Arianna Brambilla, Lecturer in Architecture, University of Sydney
John Singer, CEO of Nganampa Health Council, Indigenous Knowledge
Liam Grealy, Research fellow, University of Sydney
Climate change is a key risk for remote Indigenous communities in Australia. How can housing in remote and regional areas be improved to withstand extreme weather conditions for these communities?
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Monday, November 15, 2021