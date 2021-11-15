Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

We need to design housing for Indigenous communities that can withstand the impacts of climate change

By Tess Lea, Professor, Anthropology and Cultural Studies, University of Sydney
Arianna Brambilla, Lecturer in Architecture, University of Sydney
John Singer, CEO of Nganampa Health Council, Indigenous Knowledge
Liam Grealy, Research fellow, University of Sydney
Share this article
Climate change is a key risk for remote Indigenous communities in Australia. How can housing in remote and regional areas be improved to withstand extreme weather conditions for these communities?


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Good design lies at the heart of normalising disability – NZ’s new Ministry for Disabled People must make it a priority
~ Beyond Bluey: why adults love re-watching Australian kids' TV from their childhoods
~ Making Australian research free for everyone to read sounds ideal. But the Chief Scientist's open-access plan isn't risk-free
~ Deforestation can raise local temperatures by up to 4.5℃ – and heat untouched areas 6km away
~ How do pigeons find their way home? We looked in their ears with a diamond-based quantum microscope to find out
~ The world has made more progress on climate change than you might think – or might have predicted a decade ago
~ Alex Jones loses Sandy Hook case, but important defamation issues remain unresolved
~ The right to disconnect: Why legislation doesn't address the real problems with work
~ Competing with confidence: Why we need to bring women's sport uniforms into the 21st century
~ Workplaces can help promote exercise, but job conditions remain a major hurdle
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter