Deforestation can raise local temperatures by up to 4.5℃ – and heat untouched areas 6km away
By Sally Thompson, Associate professor, The University of Western Australia
Débora Corrêa, Research fellow, The University of Western Australia
John Duncan, Research fellow, The University of Western Australia
Octavia Crompton, Postdoctoral researcher, Pratt School of Engineering, Duke University
A single tree in a tropical forest has the same cooling effect as two air conditioners. Imagine how hot it gets when a whole forest is felled.
© The Conversation
- Monday, November 15, 2021