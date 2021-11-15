Why having bad oral health could raise the risk of COVID
By Sim K. Singhrao, Senior Research Fellow in the School of Dentistry, University of Central Lancashire
Alice Harding, Specialist Care Dentist and PhD candidate, School of Dentistry, University of Central Lancashire
Not brushing your teeth will get you in trouble with the dentist – but since the arrival of the pandemic, it could lead to bigger problems too. There’s growing evidence that poor oral health raises the risk posed by COVID.
Research shows that people with poor oral health can end up with more severe symptoms if they catch the coronavirus. COVID patients who also have gum disease are 3.5 times as likely to be admitted to intensive care…
- Monday, November 15, 2021