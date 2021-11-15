Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Why having bad oral health could raise the risk of COVID

By Sim K. Singhrao, Senior Research Fellow in the School of Dentistry, University of Central Lancashire
Alice Harding, Specialist Care Dentist and PhD candidate, School of Dentistry, University of Central Lancashire
Share this article
Not brushing your teeth will get you in trouble with the dentist – but since the arrival of the pandemic, it could lead to bigger problems too. There’s growing evidence that poor oral health raises the risk posed by COVID.

Research shows that people with poor oral health can end up with more severe symptoms if they catch the coronavirus. COVID patients who also have gum disease are 3.5 times as likely to be admitted to intensive care…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Have we made an object that could travel 1% the speed of light?
~ Disinformation is spreading beyond the realm of spycraft to become a shady industry – lessons from South Korea
~ What is Zakat? A scholar of Islam explains
~ The ancient history of adding insult to injury
~ How hip-hop in the classroom is raising the volume of learning: 4 essential reads
~ Organized crime is a top driver of global deforestation – along with beef, soy, palm oil and wood products
~ Electric cars could one day power your house – here's how to make it happen
~ Here's how some of Cape Town's gangsters got out -- and stayed out
~ Zakes Mda on his latest novel, set in Lesotho's musical gang wars
~ Antimicrobial resistance calls for brainpower of a space agency and campaigning zeal of an NGO
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter