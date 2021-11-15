Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Some Nigerian plants show potential to treat malaria

By Stephanie Alaribe, Lecturer, University of Lagos
A combination of herbs in Nigeria should be evaluated further as it offers potential to treat malaria, which is endemic in the country.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


