African Leaders Meet in Niger to Support Girls’ Rights

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A 17-year-old girl from western Kenya who dropped out of lower secondary school when she got pregnant. She received no information that would have allowed her to continue going to school while she was pregnant, but she wants to continue studying so she can find a job and care for her child. © 2018 Smita Sharma for Human Rights Watch (Nairobi) – African leaders should prioritize education for pregnant girls and married adolescents at the Third African Girls’ Summit in Niamey, Niger, from November 16-18, 2021. Governments attending the summit should commit to stronger…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


