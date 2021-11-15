Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Victoria's controversial pandemic bill: 6 ways for the government to show it is serious about scrutiny

By Gabrielle Appleby, Professor, UNSW Law School, UNSW
Catherine Williams, Research Director at the Centre for Public Integrity. Adjunct Research Fellow at La Trobe University, La Trobe University
Maria O'Sullivan, Associate Professor, Faculty of Law, and Deputy Director, Castan Centre for Human Rights Law, Monash University
William Partlett, Associate Professor, The University of Melbourne
With Victoria’s parliament expected to vote on the bill this week, four legal experts recommend ways to make it better.


© The Conversation -


