Human Rights Observatory

Egypt: Rampant Abuses Make for Poor Climate Host

By Human Rights Watch
(Beirut) – The choice of Egypt to host the next UN climate summit severely imperils Egyptian and international civil society participation, a crucial feature of the global efforts to address the climate crisis, Human Rights Watch said today. Under the regional rotation system established for hosting COPs, the African Union Peace and Security Council in April 2021 nominated Egypt to host COP27 despite the country’s profound human rights crisis, including widespread jailing of civil society activists and human rights defenders, and laws that criminalize peaceful assembly. The selection was adopted…


© Human Rights Watch -


