Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Australia has not just had a 'diplomacy fail' – it has been devaluing the profession for decades

By Melissa Conley Tyler, Honorary Fellow, Asia Institute, The University of Melbourne
Share this article
We are seeing an unusual level of discussion about Australian diplomacy.

There’s been harsh criticism – and some degree of embarrassment – surrounding what has been described been as a “diplomacy…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Mrs Morland and Isabella Murrell: the brutal murder of a domestic angel on the diggings
~ Being in a class with high achievers improves students' test scores. We tried to find out why
~ Anger, grievance, resentment: we need to understand how anti-vaxxers feel to make sense of their actions
~ ​The government's net-zero modelling shows winners, we've found losers as well
~ Where to find courage and defiant hope when our fragile, dewdrop world seems beyond saving
~ Are you kidding, India? Your last-minute Glasgow intervention won't relieve pressure to ditch coal
~ COP26 deal: how rich countries failed to meet their obligations to the rest of the world
~ The ultimate guide to why the COP26 summit ended in failure and disappointment (despite a few bright spots)
~ How to function in an increasingly polarized society
~ Belize shows how local engagement is key in repatriating cultural artifacts from abroad
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter